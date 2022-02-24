UBS Group AG Has $50.40 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Dover worth $50,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dover by 20.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

