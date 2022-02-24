UBS Group AG Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of TC Energy worth $47,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,792,520,000 after purchasing an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.