UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.32.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of UBS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,573,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,943. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

