UBS Group AG Sells 10,260 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of CDW worth $46,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.79 and a 200 day moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

