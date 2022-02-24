UBS Group Downgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UWMC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut UWM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 125.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

