UBS Group Increases Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €114.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265. Puma has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

