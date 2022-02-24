UBS Group Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €53.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

