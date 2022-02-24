UBS Group Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $188.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $161.43 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.