UBS Group Reiterates GBX 590 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 547.80 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 443.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.