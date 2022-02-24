UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.08

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 2279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get UGI alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,239,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.