UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 75260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,887,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,538,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.