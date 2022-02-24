Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

