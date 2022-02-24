Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.
NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33.
In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.
About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.