Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Posts Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

