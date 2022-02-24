Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

