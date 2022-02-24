Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uni-Pixel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Uni-Pixel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

About Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. It markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands. The firm also developed a hard coat resin that can be applied using film, spray, or inkjet coating methods for applications as protective cover films, a cover lens replacement, or a conformal hard coat for plastic components.

