Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$31.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Shares of UNS opened at C$26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$8.69 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.12.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

