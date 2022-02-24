Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.78. The company had a trading volume of 32,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.16. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

