Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €36.00 by Barclays

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.91) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €33.27 ($37.81) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.94.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

