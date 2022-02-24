United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 120,512 Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Intrusion worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

INTZ stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Intrusion Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

