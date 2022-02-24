United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96.

