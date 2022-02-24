United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

