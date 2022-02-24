United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,538,000 after purchasing an additional 212,158 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $390,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $1,631,532.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940 over the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

