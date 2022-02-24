United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,538,000 after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.
Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
