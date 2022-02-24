United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $148.50 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.