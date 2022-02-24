United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) to post $203.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.50 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $176.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $850.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $891.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.55 million, with estimates ranging from $896.50 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.