United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average is $202.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

