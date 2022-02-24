United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.79. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

