Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,729,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

