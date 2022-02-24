Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OLED stock traded up $30.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.18. 1,397,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.31. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.