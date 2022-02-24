Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $150.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.83.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 1,159,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,265. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 202.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

