Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 208 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $24,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 140.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
