Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 208 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $24,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 140.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

