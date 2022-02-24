Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 12,429 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35.

Upwork stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

