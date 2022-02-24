US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

