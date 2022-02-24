Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $627.12 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

