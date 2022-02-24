Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 64.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 66.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 29.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS stock opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.