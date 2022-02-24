Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $78.15 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

