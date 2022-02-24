Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $51.22. 8,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

