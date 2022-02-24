Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,073. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $63.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

