Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
