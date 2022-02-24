Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 105,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,782,448. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $10.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

