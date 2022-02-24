Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 88,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.