Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.33% of Valmont Industries worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 180.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

