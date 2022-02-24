VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.79

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 22391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

