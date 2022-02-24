VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 271,198 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after buying an additional 249,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.