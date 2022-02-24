VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 122.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,789,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,959,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day moving average of $281.58. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

