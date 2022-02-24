Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.25

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.25 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 169217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

