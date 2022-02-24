Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.10. 157,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

