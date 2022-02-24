Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,435. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 130,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

