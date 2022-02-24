Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

