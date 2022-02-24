Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

